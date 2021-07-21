Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of ASPU opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 129,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

