agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

