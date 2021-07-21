Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.35. 73,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,567,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Get Chewy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,135.00, a PEG ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chewy by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Chewy by 112.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.