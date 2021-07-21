DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 13,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 487,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

