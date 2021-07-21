CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $57.57

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $54.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

