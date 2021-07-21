CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $57.57

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $54.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.