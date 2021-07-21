Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.88.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

