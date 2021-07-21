China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 39,296 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

