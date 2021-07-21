Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.7 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. Ushio has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

