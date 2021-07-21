Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.