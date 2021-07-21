Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

