VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VGLS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. VG Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

