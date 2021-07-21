VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VGLS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. VG Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
VG Life Sciences Company Profile
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for VG Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.