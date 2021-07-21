Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.50. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. CLSA cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.