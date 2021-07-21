Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.