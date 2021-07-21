Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWOD opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $92,014 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

