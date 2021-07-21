JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,357 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

