JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,583 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of ShotSpotter worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.73 million, a P/E ratio of 455.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.