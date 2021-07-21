Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

