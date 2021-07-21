JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,878 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

NEXA stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

