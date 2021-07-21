JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REVG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REV Group by 63.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.96 million, a PE ratio of 167.67 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

