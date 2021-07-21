CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CRH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.