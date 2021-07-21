Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have gained in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 11th straight time in the first quarter, with fourth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from increased volumes, solid execution of go-to-market endeavors, strong industry demand and cost-based pricing efforts. Notably, the company witnessed growth across all regions, with significant revenue gains and margin expansion in North America, Latin America, and EMEA regions. Management raised its 2021 view. However, raw material cost inflation, particularly in steel and resin, is weighing on margins. It expects raw material cost inflations to hurt business by $1 billion in 2021, with a peak expected in Q3. Also, increased investments in marketing and technology have been hurting EBIT margin.”

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

NYSE WHR opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 309.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $395,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $6,767,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

