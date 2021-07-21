Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

XHR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

