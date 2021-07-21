JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 42,196 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

