UBS Group AG Has $244,000 Stock Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 1,553.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Xunlei worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

XNET opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

