UBS Group AG Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $519,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.