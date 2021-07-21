UBS Group AG Has $255,000 Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Teekay Tankers worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

