Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

