Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 615,667 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

