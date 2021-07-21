UBS Group AG Has $259,000 Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of SGDJ stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06.

