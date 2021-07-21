Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

CAF opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

