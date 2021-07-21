Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 383,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

