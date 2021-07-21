Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

