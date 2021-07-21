UBS Group AG Has $271,000 Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 1,446.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LG Display were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 222.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

