Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCNGF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

