Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

SAP stock opened at €121.48 ($142.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €117.88. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

