Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

