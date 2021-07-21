The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,973,928.30 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TTD stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.