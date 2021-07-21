The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,973,928.30 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TTD stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.96.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
