Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $4,220,250.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $352.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

