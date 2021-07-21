Michael R. Long Sells 73,117 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) EVP Michael R. Long sold 73,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.