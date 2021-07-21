ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $2,588,800.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,312.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

