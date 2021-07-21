Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Sells $1,594,520.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total value of $1,594,520.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

