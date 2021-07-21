Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 182,520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
