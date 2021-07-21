Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 182,520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

