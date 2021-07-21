New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Sells $29,492,843.36 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

