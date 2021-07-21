Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $11,724,481.08 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Egon Durban sold 117,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,724,481.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

