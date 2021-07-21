Gary Hromadko Sells 10,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

