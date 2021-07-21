Gary Hromadko Sells 10,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.