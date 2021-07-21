Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.06.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

