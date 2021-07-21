Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.06.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
