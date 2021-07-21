International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

