Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.