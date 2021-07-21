Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

