Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.